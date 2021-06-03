As many test positive in rural areas MGNREGA works take a hit

Tiruchi

03 June 2021 18:30 IST

The lockdown has hit the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works in the district.

Though there was no restriction on providing employment to the workers of MGNREGA due to the lockdown, it is said that the size of groups at work sites had come down to 50% for the past two months, especially in May.

Spread of COVID-19 virus in rural areas and the Rural Development Department shifting its focus on containing the spread of the virus were among the reasons said to be behind the slump in rural job works.

Advertising

Advertising

Cases of COVID-19 infections have been reported in nearly one third of about 420 villages in the district. Nearly 100 villages have been notified as containment zones. Since the movement of people from the containment areas is restricted, it is said that the workers of the rural job scheme had been forced to remain indoors.

The district has about 3 lakh workers registered under the MGNREGA scheme. According to official statistics, only about 1.5 lakh workers turn up for works over the past four weeks. The numbers keep fluctuating depending upon the active cases of COVID-19. It has forced the officials to bring down the size of groups at work sites in all 14 panchayat unions in the district. The impact is heavy in unions such as Thiruverumbur, Manikandam, Andhanallur, Mannachanallur and Pullambadi.

“Cases have been reported in many villages. Workers in affected villages prefer to forego daily works. We also do not encourage them to be roped in for employment for the time being,” says Shankar, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Tiruchi.

He maintained that there was no reduction in labour budget for the workers of the scheme. There might be some problems in providing employment to them in lockdown. However, the loss of workdays to the workers would be managed by giving employment to them in the near future. Officials had been asked to rope in as many workers as possible.

Mr. Shankar said that there were some issues in enforcing social distancing protocol among the workers. Though many wore masks, they failed to follow other protocol. It has been observed that they mingled with one another while discharging works at the sites. However, officials have been asked to ensure social distancing strictly.