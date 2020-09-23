As fear takes a back seat, more people opt for public transport

Though fears over spread of COVID-19 virus have not entirely subsided in the minds of people, there has been a gradual rise in patronage for public transport, both city and mofusil buses.

Private bus operators in the central region have not been keen to resume services even after the State government permitted them to get back to business with effect from September 1.

Even bus services of State-owned transport corporations have resumed only partially. Due to poor patronage, less than 50% of their fleets were operated during the first week. Commuters, who usually preferred bus transport, were not keen to travel apparently due to the fear factor.

However, the number of passengers patronising buses have gone up gradually over the last two weeks. The buses that struggled to fill up less than 30% of their capacity now ply with more than 70% of the permitted seats particularly during peak hours.

In city buses, there are also instances of passengers travelling ‘standing’ after all seats are occupied. Most of the buses running between Tiruchi railway junction and Srirangam get near normal patronage. The same is the case in mofusil buses too, according to officials.

In the first week post-resumption of services, just three buses out of nine were operated between Kuzhumani and Chathiram Bus Stand. Now, the entire complement of nine buses, including private vehicles, are operated in this sector.

“Barring a few days, I commute by standing in the bus from Kuzhumani to Chthiram Bus Stand. Most of the buses are packed to capacity. Not many seem to bother about safety norms,” says S. Kalaiselvi of Kuzhumani.

On the Tiruchi-Thanjavur route, a rough estimate shows that a bus transports about 1,100 to 1,200 passengers a day. Just 300 to 400 passengers travelled in the first week after resumption of bus services. It has now gone up to 700 a day. Bus operators see it is a sign of return back to normalcy.

“The fear factor is decreasing gradually. Now, we see a ray of hope for complete revival,” says S. Gopal, a bus operator in Tiruchi.