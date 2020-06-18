As civic body gets tough, people begin wearing face mask

18 June 2020 20:04 IST

₹2,71,546 has been collected as fine from June 4 to 17

Nearly two weeks after the Tiruchi City Corporation announced that a penalty would be levied on public and commercial establishments where people were found not wearing face masks, over ₹2 lakh has been collected in fines.

Officials of the civic body has collected ₹2,71,546 from June 4, when the rule came into force, to June 17. Officials at K. Abishekapuram zone collected ₹1,23,428, in Ponmalai ₹50,710 was collected, ₹53, 200 in Ariyalmangalam and ₹43,208 in Srirangam zone.

Officials of the civic body said that stringent action was being taken on those who venture out without wearing face masks and also on those shop owners who allowed individuals without wearing face masks to enter their premises. “We have asked the shop owners to appoint a person to stand at the gate and to allow those wearing masks only to enter,” an official at the civic body said.

Speaking to The Hindu. S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said that 35 special teams including health officials of the civic body have been appointed and have been deputed at important locations in the city to keep a check on the public. “These people will monitor locations such as the Railway junction, Central Bus Stand, grocery shops and vegetable markets and will immediately levy a fine of ₹100 for violating the norm,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

Since the penalty was announced, the public has begun following the rules, the Corporation Commissioner said. “We are noticing a drop in the amount of fines collected over the last few days. Even if they are wearing the mask out of fear of paying the fine, we will continue to enforce it so as to ensure that they are safe,” he said.