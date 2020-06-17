As Cauvery begins flow, police on alert

17 June 2020 23:21 IST

More water released into the river

With Cauvery water released from Mettur dam for irrigation, police are taking precautionary measures along the river course in Tiruchi and Karur districts to prevent drowning incidents.

They have identified 43 dangerous spots — 34 in Tiruchi and nine in Karur — along the river and installed caution boards.

The dangerous spots identified in Tiruchi district include Mukkombu Nadukkarai, Palur, Amoor, Gunaseelam, Panaiyapuram, Uthamarseeli, Santhapalayam, Ayyampalayam, Evoor, Keelakaraikaadu, Manamedu, Unniyur, Sriramasamuthiram, Natham, Karaikadu, Umaiyalpuram, Sevanthalingapuram, Srinivasanallur and Varadharajapuram. Locations in Karur district include Nerur, Thirumukkudalur, Sevandhipalayam and Atchamapuram.

A release issued by the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, noted an increase in water flow in the Cauvery to 18,000 cusecs.

Police personnel deployed at stations situated along the river are being sent on patrol. Volunteers, who know swimming, will be deployed at the locations to carry out rescue missions.

Further, warnings are being conveyed through the public address system regarding the increased water flow. A 10-member team, headed by a sub-inspector, is in a state of readiness in every sub-division to carry out rescue operations.

Thirty-three persons drowned in the Cauvery in Tiruchi district from 2017 to June 15 this year, while 28 drowning deaths were reported in Karur district during the same period.