As cases drop, central districts adopt new strategies

District-level authorities in the Central region have employed new testing strategies and guidelines laid out by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) following a significant drop in cases of COVID-19.

In Tiruchi, pregnant women due in May, and women admitted to the labour wards were being tested since Monday. A list of 2,174 pregnant women was made and samples were being lifted. “The health department has prescribed testing of pregnant women across all containment zones but we will do for all of them across the district,” S. Sivarasu, District Collector told The Hindu.

The health officials have also begun random samplings in containment areas, he said. Initially, 177 samples were tested for immediate family members of all patients who tested positive. Then, 929 others, including secondary contacts, neighbours and others within containment zones were tested. Frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, police personnel were also tested, the Collector added.

Along with patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), doctors are also keeping a watch on patients with influenza-like illness (ILI). A total of 277 ILI patients and 114 SARI patients have all tested negative so far.

At Perambalur district, aggressive testing is being undertaken, says R. Geeta Rani, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS). Throat swabs are being taken at the District Headquarters Hospital, Primary Healthcare Centres and at private hospitals for all patients regardless of their ailments. “We are even distributing swabs to some private hospitals and are asking them to take the samples and send it to us,” she says. A live list has been made and doctors at the health department will monitor all these patients regularly.

Regular follow-ups are being conducted with all individuals having a history of foreign travel or travel to other states. A total of 1,201 individuals have completed 28 days home quarantine on April 20. All those travelling from other places using passes from the district administration are also being allowed after a thorough check-up, Dr. Geetha says. “An Ariyalur man returned from Chennai and was subject to testing at our GH. He was found to have COVID-19,” she adds. Patients are subject to institutional quarantine if they share close living spaces with others or need to use public toilets.

At Karur, frontline workers, including 300 police personnel, doctors and sanitary workers are being tested. A total of 3,800 samples were tested including positive cases, contacts, family members and their contacts, Selva Kumar, DDHS said.

All antenatal mothers (who have just given birth), SARI and ILI patients, domestic breeding checkers for dengue fever, Anganwadi workers who have been employed to do door-to-door checks are all being tested.

Dr. Kumar says that of the 42 positive cases in the district, more 27 patients belonged to one panchayat and 10 were within Karur municipality limits while the scattered cases were very few. Random sampling of residents within these containment zones is also under way. “We have not had any positive cases for over two weeks. Officially, as on May 1, we will enter the orange zone,” he said.