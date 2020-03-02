Arupathumoovar festival held

Procession of the panchaloka idols of 63 ‘nayanmars’ along with the decorated idols of Aadhi Kumbeswarar and Goddess Managalambigai was taken out as part of the Arupathumoovar festival in Kumbakonam on Monday.
The Arupathumoovar festival was held as part of the ongoing ‘Masi Magam’ annual festival at the temple. Devotees, led by Thirukudanthai Sivanadiyar Thirukootam president, Natarajan were at the vanguard of the procession reciting ‘thevaram’ and ‘thiruvachagam’ hymns.
The annual ‘Masi Magam’ festival will conclude on March 8 with ‘theerthavari’ at the Maha Magam Tank, according to temple sources.
