Arun Nehru urges Union Minister to establish food processing industry in Perambalur district

Food processing unit in Perambalur, a predominantly agrarian district, will benefit farmers in a big way as it is a top producer of small onions and maize, says the MP

Published - August 26, 2024 06:20 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru, right, handing over a memorandum to the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in New Delhi recently.

Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru, right, handing over a memorandum to the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan in New Delhi recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru has urged Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan to establish a food processing industry in Perambalur district since it was a top producer of small onions and maize in Tamil Nadu. 

Setting up a food processing industry would not only enhance socio-economic status of farmers but also reduce their post-harvest losses, Mr. Arun Nehru said in a memorandum which he handed over to the Union Minister in New Delhi recently. 

Mr. Arun Nehru said Perambalur was predominantly an agrarian district. However, it faced several challenges related to 16% to 35% post harvest losses because of inadequate storage and curing facilities for crops such as maize and small onions. The district was a major producer of maize, onion, cotton, paddy, turmeric, chilies, tomato, brinjal, lime, groundnut, sunflower, and sesame.  Farmers often sold their produce to middlemen and traders at low prices.

Therefore, establishing a food processing industry would not only benefit farmers but also contribute to the overall economic development of the district, he said in his memorandum.

