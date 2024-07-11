ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Nehru lauds tribal student for NIT-T entry

Published - July 11, 2024 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru presents a laptop to M. Rohini in Chinna Iluppur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Rohini, 18, a resident of Chinna Iluppur in Thuraiyur block, is earning accolades for becoming the first member from her tribal community to gain admission into National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), with an impressive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) score of 73.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru visited the village to felicitate Ms. Rohini and presented her a laptop and cash incentive to help with her studies.

In his address, the MP praised Ms. Rohini’s teachers and assured that the State government would encourage students from tribal communities to excel in mainstream education.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Rohini studied in Government Tribal Residential School in Chinna Iluppur. Her father Mathiazhagan works as a labourer in Kerala, while her mother Vasanthi is a farm hand in Chinna Iluppur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials of NIT-T said that Ms. Rohini has chosen Chemical Engineering at the institution.

Mr. Nehru was accompanied by Thuraiyur MLA S. Stalinkumar and other officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US