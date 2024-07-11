GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arun Nehru lauds tribal student for NIT-T entry

Published - July 11, 2024 08:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru presents a laptop to M. Rohini in Chinna Iluppur.

Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru presents a laptop to M. Rohini in Chinna Iluppur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

M. Rohini, 18, a resident of Chinna Iluppur in Thuraiyur block, is earning accolades for becoming the first member from her tribal community to gain admission into National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T), with an impressive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) score of 73.8%.

On Wednesday, Perambalur MP K.N. Arun Nehru visited the village to felicitate Ms. Rohini and presented her a laptop and cash incentive to help with her studies.

In his address, the MP praised Ms. Rohini’s teachers and assured that the State government would encourage students from tribal communities to excel in mainstream education.

Ms. Rohini studied in Government Tribal Residential School in Chinna Iluppur. Her father Mathiazhagan works as a labourer in Kerala, while her mother Vasanthi is a farm hand in Chinna Iluppur.

Officials of NIT-T said that Ms. Rohini has chosen Chemical Engineering at the institution.

Mr. Nehru was accompanied by Thuraiyur MLA S. Stalinkumar and other officials.

