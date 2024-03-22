Arun Nehru files nomination papers for Perambalur constituency

March 22, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

K. N. Arun Nehru, son of Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, filed his nomination papers on Friday as the DMK candidate for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Arun submitted his papers to the Collector and Returning Officer of the Perambalur Parliamentary Constituency K. Karpagam at the District Collectorate.

As per the affidavit filed by Mr. Arun, there was no pending criminal case against him and he had not been convicted for any criminal offence. Business has been mentioned as his occupation and the source of his income was from business, investments, and agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assets, liabilities

Mr. Arun, 40, is the Director and Shareholder of Citron Homes India LLP, Durgi Property Developers (P) Ltd., Janani Holdings, GSNR Rice Industries Pvt Ltd, Tejorasi Estate Pvt. Ltd. and Thirumavadi Bio Energy Pvt. Ltd.

His declared his assets to be movable property of ₹46.20 crore while that of his spouse A. Deepika, a doctor, was ₹83.47 lakh. The current market value of his immovable assets was estimatede at ₹29.06 crore and that of his spouse at ₹25 lakh. His total liabilities such as loans from bank and financial institutions and others was ₹19.13 crore, according to the affidavit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.