Arumbavur lake reaches its maximum capacity

Arumbavur

lake, one of the largest in the district, has reached its maximum capacity, bringing cheer to the farmers.

It reached its full capacity of 52.63 mcft at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and subsequently began overflowing.

Heavy rain in catchment areas in Pachamalai for the last few days and good flow in Kallar river originating from the Pachamalai hills have resulted in its maximum capacity. The surplus water is being diverted to Perumbavur small lake.

T. N. Prabakaran, Assistant Executive Engineer, Marudaiyaru basis sub division, Perambalur, told The Hindu that the Perumbavur big lake had nearly 40% of its capacity in October mainly due to the rain received in south-west monsoon. The ongoing rain had facilitated the tank to reach its capacity quickly. Moreover, the inlet and outlet channels of the lake was desilted at a cost of ₹30 lakh under the kudimaramathur scheme recently. It had paved the way for flow of water from the catchment areas to the lake.

He said that the lake had an ayacut of 565 acres. Besides irrigation, the waterbody fulfils the drinking water requirement of more than 20 villages. There would be no drinking water scarcity in the villages until May next year.

Mr. Prabakaran added that the surplus water would be helpful to fill up the Perumbavur small lake. If the rain in catchment areas continues for a week, Perumbavur small lake would also reach to its capacity soon, he said.