Arudhra darshan at temples

The Arudhra darshan festival was celebrated with religious fervour at Saivaite temples in Thanjavur district on Friday. Decorated idols of Lord Natarajar and Goddess, Sivagamasundari from 11 Saivaite temples in Kumbakonam, were taken out in procession through important streets in the town on Friday. Earlier, special ‘abhishekam’ was performed to the idols at respective temples.

The festival at Sri Thiyagarajaswamy Temple in Tiruvarur was celebrated as the ‘padha dharisanam’ festival on Friday. Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple to have a ‘darsan’ of the right foot of Lord Thiyagarajar, who has been brought to the Rajanarayana Mandapam from his abode inside the temple on Thursday night.

