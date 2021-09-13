Arts awards presented

Collector S. Sivarasu with artistes, who bagged the district-level arts awards, in Tiruchi on Monday.

TIRUCHI

13 September 2021 22:15 IST

The district-level arts awards for 2018-19 were presented to five artistes by Collector S.Sivarasu on Monday.

While the Kalai Ilamani award was presented to bharathanatyam dancer, B.Abhinaya, the Kalai Valarmani award was given to morsing artiste K.Sowbhagyalakshmi. Silambam artiste V.Thangaraj bagged the Kalai Sudarmani Award and folk dancer Saku.Sathyan was presented the Kalai Nanmani Award. Thavil artiste Viji Murugan was presented the Kalai Mudhumani award.

The awardees were selected by a committee headed by the Collector. The awards are given under the auspices of District Arts Society by the Department of Arts and Culture, an official release said.