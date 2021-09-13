Tiruchirapalli

Arts awards presented

Collector S. Sivarasu with artistes, who bagged the district-level arts awards, in Tiruchi on Monday.  

The district-level arts awards for 2018-19 were presented to five artistes by Collector S.Sivarasu on Monday.

While the Kalai Ilamani award was presented to bharathanatyam dancer, B.Abhinaya, the Kalai Valarmani award was given to morsing artiste K.Sowbhagyalakshmi. Silambam artiste V.Thangaraj bagged the Kalai Sudarmani Award and folk dancer Saku.Sathyan was presented the Kalai Nanmani Award. Thavil artiste Viji Murugan was presented the Kalai Mudhumani award.

The awardees were selected by a committee headed by the Collector. The awards are given under the auspices of District Arts Society by the Department of Arts and Culture, an official release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 10:16:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/arts-awards-presented/article36440529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY