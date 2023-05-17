Arts and science colleges in Tiruchi overwhelmed by rush for admissions

May 17, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Arts and science colleges in Tiruchi are witnessing a big rush of candidates seeking admissions to arts and science programmes for 2023-24 academic year.

The academic schedule of various colleges was disrupted in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They witnessed some spill over effect of the pandemic in 2021-22 too. However, the academic institutions have returned to normalcy in 2022-23. With the declaration of Plus Two results by the State and Central Boards well in advance, the colleges have set the ball in motion to complete the admission process for the 2023-24 academic year.

According to sources, the colleges, both government-aided and self-financing ones, have been flooded with applications, seeking admission for the undergraduate courses. The number of applications is said to be much higher than the previous years in most of the colleges in Tiruchi.

“We are overwhelmed with the huge response this year. We have received more than 20,000 applications for about 2,000 undergraduate seats. We follow strict yardsticks in enrolling students,” said Rev. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, of St. Joseph’s College, Tiruchi.

Women’s colleges too report a similar trend. Aspirants are making a beeline to seek admission for the new academic year. “The demand for UG courses is very high this year. It is surprising. Admissions for most of the UG courses are over,” said, K. Chandrasekar, Chief Executive Officer, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College.

Academics feel that though a section of parents still vies for professional courses such as medicine and engineering, there are takers for conventional UG courses in arts and science colleges. Among UG courses, B.Sc Computer Application and Bachelor of Computer Application stand first among the UG aspirants followed by B. Com. Sensing the demand, the colleges have taken steps to increase the seats in Computer Science Department.

There are also many takers for data science, artificial intelligence and life sciences courses. Many colleges have taken steps to introduce data science and artificial intelligence courses in UG level this year.

However, the response for the language and basic science courses such as B.A, Tamil and English Literature, B.Sc Physics and Mathematics has come down.

Rev. Arockiasamy Xavier said there were tremendous job opportunities for science graduates. But most of the parents wanted their children to take up computer application-related courses. The mindset of students on mathematics should be changed from the school level itself.