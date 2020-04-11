Artists pitch in to raise awareness

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district branch of the Tamil Nadu Artists Association is painting the town with awareness messages for COVID-19. The paintings, being done on arterial roads in the city depict the ‘evil’ virus along with messages to people to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

The idea came about when the the association members discussed their plight of the lockdown robbing them of their livelihood with one another. “We came to a decision that as our duty towards the community, it was important to create awareness. We approached the authorities to make multi-colour emulsion paint art pieces in prominent places in Tiruchi,” said U. Nagendran, President, Tiruchi district branch of the Tamil Nadu Artists Association.

The artists usually paint hoardings, political and social messages on walls across the district. Some of them do private commissions too.

“Now with all supplies running dry, and no new assignments, we were sitting and whiling away time when one of our members pitched this initiative,” Mr. Nagendran said.

So far, three paintings- one at Palpannai, and two near the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital have been completed. About 25 artists assemble and complete the work from conceptualization to finishing touches in about six hours, Mr. Nagendran said.

The team gathered at the the Karur Bypass Road on Saturday morning after getting necessary approval from the Tiruchi City Corporation and police authorities.

“We are looking to paint about 30 locations across Tiruchi district and 15 within the city,” A. A. Francis, another member, said. The Collector’s Office Road, Central Bus Stand and a few other locations have been identified, he added.

The artists brought their own paints, paint brushes and other accessories for the job.

“We are using the paints we had in stock at our houses. We are unable to purchase fresh material as the shops are shut. However, were making do with what we have to do our part to create awareness,” Mr. Francis said.