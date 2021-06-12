Artificially ripened mangoes seized

Artificially ripened mangoes being destroyed in Tiruchi on Saturday.

12 June 2021 17:31 IST

TIRUCHI

Artificially ripened mangoes, weighing about 4,000 kilograms, were seized by officials of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration at the Gandhi Market in the city on Saturday. The mangoes were allegedly ripened by spraying chemicals over them.

The officials, led by R.Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer for Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, conducted surprise checks at about 10 mango storage godowns at the Gandhi Market in the city to check for artificial ripening of mangoes. Mangoes ripened using chemicals can pose a health hazard.

The officials also seized some chemicals and equipment used to spray on them on the fruits during the checks in some of the godowns. About 4,000 kg of the fruits, allegedly ripened by spraying chemicals, were seized from four godowns, Dr.Ramesh Babu said in a press release. The seized mangoes were later destroyed at the Corportion garbage dump at Ariyamangalam in the presence of civic and police officials.

Dr.Ramesh Babu also disclosed that samples of the mangoes have been collected from three places under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 and sent for testing.

He cautioned traders against using chemicals to ripen mangoes. Stern action would be initiated against the practice under the Act.

Members of the public can lodge complaints, if any, to the following numbers: 9585959595 / 9944959595 or the State complaints number – 9444042322.