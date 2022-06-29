Artificially ripened banana seized

About 640 kg of banana, which were being ripened using chemical substances, were seized by Food Safety officials from traders at Vazhakkai Mandi at Gandhi Market in the city on Wednesday.

R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, said the checks were conducted following complaints from the public that chemical substances were being used to ripen the fruit. Besides, seizing the fruits at some of the outlets, the officials also seized a sprayer and some chemical substances. The seized fruits were later taken to Ariyamangalam garbage dump and destroyed, he said.

Mr. Babu told The Hindu that he also held a meeting with the banana traders and told them to avoid using chemical substances to ripen the fruit. Violations would attract action under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.