Artificial islands to be formed at Kavinadu Kanmoi near Pudukottai

Work of forming artificial islands at Kavinadu Kanmoi, one of the biggest irrigation tanks in Pudukottai district, has been taken up jointly by the Pudukottai district administration and Kadamadai Area Integrated Farmers Association (KAIFA).

As a first step towards formation of artificial islands, removal of seemai karuvelam (prosopis juliflora), an invasive species and weed, in the sprawling tank got under way on Wednesday with the work being inaugurated by Law Minister S. Regupathy and Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan. District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya was present.

The silt would be removed before the formation of 10 artificial islands in the irrigation tank. The project was being executed with support from various stakeholders and local farmers, said E. Ashok Raja, Project Director (Climate Change), KAIFA, which is based at Peravurani in neighbouring Thanjavur district.

The plan was to plant seedlings of various fruit-bearing trees and local species atop the artificial mounds which would be created on man-made islands to attract birds. Planting of seedlings would be taken up involving volunteers.

Each of these artificial mounds would be about 10-foot high from the tank bed. The entire work was to be taken up in three phases and would take about 43 days to complete, Mr. Ashok Raja said.

The project was being implemented with technical guidance from the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, which had been set up by the State government to implement three key missions: Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission, and the Green Tamil Nadu Mission.

Removal of seemai karuvelam and silt would eventually help in increasing the water storage capacity and water spread in Kavinadu Kanmoi in the long run, Mr. Ashok Raja said.