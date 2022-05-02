Artificial insemination technicians demand full-time employment

Members of Tiruchi District Veterinary Artificial Insemination Association submitted a petition to the Collector in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Members of the Tiruchi District Artificial Inseminators Association staged a demonstration demanding full-time employment here on Monday.

The protesters demanded that the state provide full-time employment with consolidated pay to its members trained by the Tamil Nadu Livestock Development Agency (TNLDA).

The members, led by Tiruchi district president M. Senguttuvan, submitted a petition to the Collector, demanding that the age limit be relaxed and that members who had received training in artificial insemination from the TNLDA be given priority based on qualification in the Animal Husbandry Department throughout Tamil Nadu.

The protesters also called upon the Tamil Nadu government to establish a separate welfare board for them as they had been serving as a link between the villagers and the Animal Husbandry Department for over 20 years.