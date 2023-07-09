ADVERTISEMENT

Art workshop to be held in Tiruchi

July 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day art training workshop will be jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Oviya Nunkalai Kuzhu and the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, in Tiruchi from Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Regional Art and Cultural Centre, drawing and sculpting enthusiasts above the age of 18 can participate in the workshop to be held at G.S.R.K Gandhimathi Srinivasa Mahal, Srirangam.

Participants will be trained in traditional and modern painting, Thanjavur painting, and a variety of art mediums, including mirror, and wood carving by famous painters and sculptors in the State. The participants will get certificates of participation. For details, contact 0452-2434122 and 9047650951.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US