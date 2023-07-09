HamberMenu
Art workshop to be held in Tiruchi

July 09, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day art training workshop will be jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Oviya Nunkalai Kuzhu and the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Tamil Nadu, in Tiruchi from Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Regional Art and Cultural Centre, drawing and sculpting enthusiasts above the age of 18 can participate in the workshop to be held at G.S.R.K Gandhimathi Srinivasa Mahal, Srirangam.

Participants will be trained in traditional and modern painting, Thanjavur painting, and a variety of art mediums, including mirror, and wood carving by famous painters and sculptors in the State. The participants will get certificates of participation. For details, contact 0452-2434122 and 9047650951.

