Art Street to come up at Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi

December 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is all set to establish an ‘Art Street’ in Thillai Nagar here by earmarking exclusive space and infrastructure for artists from across the region to display and sell their handicrafts.

The project, which was announced at the beginning of the year, was put on hold due to delay in the ongoing underground drainage works. As the sewer and road works are nearing completion, the civic body has resumed the project. The 80 Feet Road in Thillai Nagar has been shortlisted for the art street, and the officials will soon hold consultation with artists to seek their suggestions before commencing the preparatory works.

“We will set up the exclusive infrastructure and lighting for a lively atmosphere and have drawn inspiration from art streets in major cities. All the stalls will have a uniform look and will be rented out to artists to sell handlooms, handicrafts and other such items to the public,” said a senior Corporation official.

The initiative is aimed at creating an awareness of traditional art and culture among the residents, and the open-air market would allow artisans and craftsmen selling handicrafts, including the Thanjavur artworks, to display, market and sell their products.

Taking into account opinions from various quarters, the civic body has planned to allocate specific time in a day for artists to showcase their works beside the road. Around 20 stalls would be set up in the initial phase, and based on patronage it would be extended.

According to officials, as the road is in the prime location of the city and is wide enough to handle public movement, the implementation of the project would not cause inconvenience to residents or commuters. “We are in the process of drafting the design and project estimation. The project will materialise next year,” the official said.

Earlier, the Corporation had proposed to house both the food and art streets in one place, but due to space constraints, the plan was dropped.

