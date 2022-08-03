Art competition for Independence Day

August 03, 2022 18:15 IST

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum are planning to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day by organising a drawing competition for school children on Sunday, August 14, from 10 a.m.

Participants will be grouped under the following categories: Classes 1,2 and 3; Classes 4,5 and 6 and Classes 7,8 and 9. Children with special needs will be participating in a separate category. Registered contestants must assemble at the West Boulevard premises of the library at 9.30 a.m.

Students will be given three topics, from which they can draw pictures of any one theme.

Topics for students of Classes 1 to 3 are ‘Fascinating Birds’, ‘Animal Kingdom’, and ‘Butterflies on Flowers’. The second group (Classes 4 to 6) can select one from ‘Boat Travel’, ‘A Bicycle Ride’ and ‘Village Games.’

Students of Classes 7 to 9 can draw on any one of the following three topics: ‘Independence Day in every home’, ‘We will conquer space’ and ‘Victory in Chess’.

Children with special needs can submit artwork on any topic of their choice.

Participants can use water colours, crayons and poster colours to draw on A3 size chart paper sheets and must bring their art materials to the venue.

Those who wish to join the contest must register at the District Central Library premises by August 11 in person, or through landline (0431-2702242) or text message and WhatsApp on the mobile numbers 9344754036 and 9487091122. Email: dcltry2013@gmail.com.

Entries will be judged and prizes will be distributed on the day of the competition. Certificates of participation and consolation prizes will also be given.