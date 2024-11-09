Art and literary contests lined up for District Central Library’s National Library Week

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum will organise a host of activities to celebrate the 57th National Library Week from November 14 to 20 to focus on the importance of books and reading in daily life.

The library will host a drawing competition for school students up to Class VIII on the theme ‘Garden of Knowledge’ on November 14. Two students per school will be eligible for registration. Selected candidates must bring art materials, except the chart paper, which would be provided by the library.

On November 16, a competition in one-act plays will be held for school students of Classes IX to XII, at the West Boulevard Road premises of the library.

Later in the evening, a Tamil debate will be organised for library members.

A story-writing contest will be held for the public to test their creativity and observational skills, on November 17. A picture will be shown for 10 minutes, based on which participants will have to write and submit a story of at least four pages within the next one and a half hours. Those interested can participate from their nearest public library, according to a press release.

A quiz competition for college students will be held on November 19. Each institution is allowed to send two candidates per team for the quiz.

The celebrations will conclude on November 20 with a poetry contest on the topic ‘The effects of reading,’ the release added.