 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art and literary contests lined up for District Central Library’s National Library Week

Published - November 09, 2024 06:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The District Central Library and its Readers’ Forum will organise a host of activities to celebrate the 57th National Library Week from November 14 to 20 to focus on the importance of books and reading in daily life.

The library will host a drawing competition for school students up to Class VIII on the theme ‘Garden of Knowledge’ on November 14. Two students per school will be eligible for registration. Selected candidates must bring art materials, except the chart paper, which would be provided by the library.

On November 16, a competition in one-act plays will be held for school students of Classes IX to XII, at the West Boulevard Road premises of the library.

Later in the evening, a Tamil debate will be organised for library members.

A story-writing contest will be held for the public to test their creativity and observational skills, on November 17. A picture will be shown for 10 minutes, based on which participants will have to write and submit a story of at least four pages within the next one and a half hours. Those interested can participate from their nearest public library, according to a press release.

A quiz competition for college students will be held on November 19. Each institution is allowed to send two candidates per team for the quiz.

The celebrations will conclude on November 20 with a poetry contest on the topic ‘The effects of reading,’ the release added.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.