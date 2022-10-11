Arrival of foreign tourists yet to pick up in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI:

Arrival of foreign tourists in Tiruchi is yet to return to pre COVID 19 pandemic levels, although domestic tourist arrivals have reached near normalcy.

Tiruchi has been one of the popular tourist destinations in the State, thanks to the presence of a number of ancient monuments and places of worship of various faiths. The city, which is well connected by air, train and road, receives a large number of foreign tourists as well.

According to sources, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiruchi was attracting 20 lakh to 25 lakh domestic tourists and about 50,000 foreign tourists per month on an average. The arrival of tourists, which was robust until February 2020, hit the bottom since the rapid spread of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns. There were months when Tiruchi recorded more than 40 lakh tourists during the pre-COVID period. But there was practically no tourist arrivals for four months in 2020 and two months in 2021.

Though there were ups and downs in tourist arrivals in 2020, there was an upward trend in 2021 except for a few months. The number of tourist arrivals stood at 3.25 lakh in September 2020 and went up to 27 lakhs in January 2021. After a slump for six months in 2021, arrivals began to witness an upward trend again. Tiruchi attracted 23 lakh tourists in December 2021.

There has been a steady arrival of tourists since January 2022. An average of 16 lakh tourists per month during the current year. According to the statistics available with the Department of Tourism, it registered 17.7 lakh tourist arrivals in July and 18 lakh in August. The arrivals were good in September too.

However, the arrival of foreign tourists is yet to return to the pre-Covid levels. More than 75,000 foreign tourists arrived in Tiruchi in January 2020. During 2021, Tiruchi had just 6,267 foreign visitors. The arrivals in January was 1,524, showing a marginal increase over June. While the arrivals in July stood at 8256, it was 8277 in August. Most of them were mainly from Malaysia and Singapore.

“There has been a turnaround over the arrival of domestic tourists. But, there is still no noticeable increase in foreign tourist arrivals. We hardly receive European and United States of America tourists,” says T. Jagadheeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi. However, arrivals were expected to increase gradually in the coming months, she said.