Arrival of foreign tourists registers slow growth in Tiruchi

June 05, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST

Though Tiruchi and neighbouring places recorded a good flow of domestic tourists in the summer months, there has not been a significant improvement in arrival of foreign travellers after the COVID 19 pandemic.

Summer months, particularly April and May, have been hectic for the trades and businesses that depend on tourism. From hotels to flower merchants and cab operators in Tiruchi get brisk business in the summer months as tourists, taking advantage of the schools and colleges holidays, visit various tourist and pilgrim destinations.

According to stakeholders in the hospitality sector, Tiruchi received about 40 lakh domestic travellers every month before the COVID-19 pandemic. The average number of domestic tourists was about 20 lahk a month. According to a rough estimate, about 25 lakh tourists visited Tiruchi in April and May. The trades and businesses were said to have fared reasonably well due to the good steady flow of tourists.

But, the arrival of foreign tourists continue to register slow growth. It is yet to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Tiruchi-Thanjavur- Pudukottai- Ariyalur - Chidambaram was one of the three popular tourism circuits in the State for foreign tourists during the pre-pandemic period.

Tiruchi is the landing centre for the Upon arrival at Tiruchi International Airport, the tourists, mostly from Spain, France, Italy, Germany, England, Norway, England and Sweden, used to stay for a night in Tiruchi after visiting Rockfort Temple and Gangaikondacholapuram. They would then proceed to Pudukottai to see archaeological and heritage sites and then to Thanjavur to the Brihadeeswarar Temple. After visiting Cuddalore and Chidambaram, the tourists would return to Tiruchi before proceeding to Madurai or Chennai.

Though November, December and January is the main season for foreign tourists, they also visit in large numbers in April and May too. The industry sources say the arrival of foreign tourists is yet to return to pre pandemic normal.

“Only a few foreign tourists visited Tiruchi in April and May. The arrival between November and January was less than 60% from the normal.” says S. Krishnamurthy, a Government certified tourist guide in Srirangam. However, he believed the arrival of foreign tourists might pick from September this year. There were indications that the tour operators had registered a large number of enquiries for booking rooms.

