Arrival of foreign tourists in Tiruchi improving

Arrival of foreign tourists in Tiruchi is gradually improving after the COVID 19 pandemic.

Tiruchi-Thanjavur,-Pudukottai- Ariyalur - Chidambaram was one of the three popular tourism circuits in the State for foreign tourists during the pre-pandemic period. Upon arrival at Tiruchi International Airport, the tourists, mostly from Italy, Germany, France, England, Norway, England and Sweden, used to stay for a night in Tiruchi after visiting Rockfort Temple and Gangaikondacholapuram. They would thereafter proceed to Pudukottai to see the archaeological and heritage sites and then to Thanjavur to the Brihadeeswarar Temple. After visiting Cuddalore and Chidambaram, the tourists would return to Tiruchi before proceeding to Madurai or Chennai.

November, December, January, February and March are the main seasons for the arrival of foreigners. Hotels and restaurants in Tiruchi and Thanjavur benefited from the arrival of foreign tourists. But, arrivals took a severe beating due to COVID-19.

According to the statistics available with the Tourism Department, 75,051 foreigners visited Tiruchi in January 2020. It was 27,151 the next month. The arrival nosedived thereafter. The arrival was in two digits in the remaining months of 2020 and in three digits in the whole of 2021. Though 2022 registered more arrivals, it was termed as moderate by the tour operators in Tiruchi.

Arrivals improved in December 2022 and January 2023. Tiruchi recorded the arrival of 12,492 foreigners in January. Though it is less than 20% of the arrival in January 2020, officials of the Tourism Department say that it indicates gradual revival.

However, it was said that the tourists were not part of the Tiruchi-Thanjavur circuit. Most of them had come to Tiruchi as part of the Chennai, Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram circuit. They hardly stayed in Tiruchi.

“The hoteliers, tour operators and other stakeholders get benefit when the tourists stay one or two nights in Tiruchi. But, we have observed that Tiruchi was not in the night stay itinerary of them. They just visit the tourism sites during day time and proceed to other destinations,” says T. Jagadheeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi.

A tour operator claimed that the Central government had still been maintaining a strict visa process for foreigners. They had been facing difficulties in getting visas to visit India. Besides this, the forecast of global recession, the financial meltdown in some European countries and the policies of the Central government had been the hurdles in the arrival of foreign tourists, he observed.