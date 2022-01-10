Vivasayigal Sangam members arrested

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to the Communist Party of India were arrested here on Monday after they have staged a road roko near the Thanjavur Railway Junction.

Led by the TNVS State general secretary, P.S.Masilamani and the CPI Thanjavur south district secretary, Muthu Uthirapathy, they blocked the vehicular traffic near the junction and raised slogans urging the State government to include cash gift and coconut in the Pongal gift hamper and ban the online registration of names for measuring of paddy at the direct purchase centres.

Demanding disbursement of compensation to the farmers who have been left out in the crop insurance scheme for the year 2020-21, they exhorted the governments to provide ₹ 30,000 per acre as compensation for the kuruvai/samba and thaladi crop loss.

Meanwhile, members of the Thamizhaga Vivasaya Sangangalin Kootu Iyakkam, led by their State vice-president, R.Sugumaran staged a demonstration near the office of the Senior Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, Thanjavur, on Monday demanding withdrawal of online registration for measuring of paddy at the DPCs. They submitted a memorandum to the SRM, TNCSC later in this regard.