Four arrested for theft

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the theft of ₹ 4.60 lakh from a school teacher at Mannargudi on Wednesday.

The culprits hailing from Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, have committed the crime by diverting the attention of Kannan of Mannargudi, working as a teacher at the Panchayat Union Elementary School, Karkovil, near Needamangalam, while the latter came out of the bank from where he had withdrawn the cash.

Close scrutiny of the closed-circuit television cameras installed in front of the bank and other business establishments revealed that the culprits have fled on two motorcycles after committing the crime. Tracking of the registration numbers revealed that the culprits were staying at Vailankanni in Nagapattinam district.

The police rushed to Vailankkanni and arrested Prasanth (22), Prasanna Kumar (25), Praveen Kumar (22) and Udhaykiran (19), all residents of Gaprol Dhippa hamlet, Nellore district, working in different business establishments at Mannargudi. The arrested persons were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday and the cash was recovered from them.