Tiruchirapalli

Assistant Engineer arrested

An assistant engineer of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption personnel on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a consumer.

Arokiyasamy of Budalur applied for electricity connection to his newly constructed house. Dhanakodi, AE, Budalur, allegedly demanded ₹ 9,000 to process the application, Arokiyasamy approached the DVAC and lodged a complaint. Subsequently, a trap was laid and Dhanakodi was arrested when he received the chemical coated currency notes from the complainant on Wednesday. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kumbakonam and remanded to judicial custody.

