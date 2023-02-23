ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest warrant issued against Inspector of Police

February 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Sessions Judge A. Nazeemabanu on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against an Inspector of Police for failing to respond to the summons in a Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. According to sources, Shanmugasundaram, the Investigation Officer of a case registered in 2020 in Pasupathipalayam police station, who is now Inspector of Police in Ammapettai police station in Salem district, had failed to appear before the court despite several summons. Following this, Ms. Nazeemabanu issued an arrest warrant against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US