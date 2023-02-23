HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrest warrant issued against Inspector of Police

February 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Sessions Judge A. Nazeemabanu on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against an Inspector of Police for failing to respond to the summons in a Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. According to sources, Shanmugasundaram, the Investigation Officer of a case registered in 2020 in Pasupathipalayam police station, who is now Inspector of Police in Ammapettai police station in Salem district, had failed to appear before the court despite several summons. Following this, Ms. Nazeemabanu issued an arrest warrant against him.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.