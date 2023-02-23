Arrest warrant issued against Inspector of Police

February 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KARUR

Additional Sessions Judge A. Nazeemabanu on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against an Inspector of Police for failing to respond to the summons in a Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. According to sources, Shanmugasundaram, the Investigation Officer of a case registered in 2020 in Pasupathipalayam police station, who is now Inspector of Police in Ammapettai police station in Salem district, had failed to appear before the court despite several summons. Following this, Ms. Nazeemabanu issued an arrest warrant against him.