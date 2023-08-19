HamberMenu
Arrest warrant issued against director Gowthaman

August 19, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Munsif cum Judicial Magistrate, Sendurai, S. Agnes Jeba Kiruba on Friday issued an arrest warrant against actor/director V. Gowthaman for failing to appear the court in an anti National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) agitation.

According to sources, a case was filed against him for participating in an agitation held at Kumulur after the death of an MBBS aspirant Anitha in 2017. He did not appear before the court in spite of repeated summons. Following this, Ms. Kiruba issued an arrest warrant against Mr. Gowthaman.

