Arrangements under way at Srirangam temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

Arrangements are under way at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple premises ahead of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival that begins early next month. The thousand pillar mandapam is being spruced up and decoration works are being carried out inside. Similarly, the installing of sheets for providing a canopy in the 'Manalveli' between the Thousand Pillar Mandapam and the Sesharayar Mandapam are also being executed by the temple authorities in connection with the festival.

Temple officials said the works were being carried out ahead of the annual festival which is to be held from December 3 to 24.

The festival begins with the ‘Thirunedunthaandagam’ on December 3. The main event of the festival is the opening of the ‘paramapadha vaasal’ at 4.45 a.m. on December 14 through which the processional deity Lord Namperumal will pass through. The festival concludes with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’ on December 24. Police sources said a separate security scheme would be drafted soon for the upcoming festival.