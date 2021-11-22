Tiruchirapalli

Arrangements under way at Srirangam temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

Preparations begin for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Srirangam temple on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Arrangements are under way at the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple premises ahead of the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival that begins early next month. The thousand pillar mandapam is being spruced up and decoration works are being carried out inside. Similarly, the installing of sheets for providing a canopy in the 'Manalveli' between the Thousand Pillar Mandapam and the Sesharayar Mandapam are also being executed by the temple authorities in connection with the festival.

Temple officials said the works were being carried out ahead of the annual festival which is to be held from December 3 to 24.

The festival begins with the ‘Thirunedunthaandagam’ on December 3. The main event of the festival is the opening of the ‘paramapadha vaasal’ at 4.45 a.m. on December 14 through which the processional deity Lord Namperumal will pass through. The festival concludes with the ‘Nammazhwar Moksham’ on December 24. Police sources said a separate security scheme would be drafted soon for the upcoming festival.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 7:45:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/arrangements-under-way-at-srirangam-temple-for-vaikunta-ekadasi-festival/article37618832.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY