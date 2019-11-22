Arrangements made for civil judge selection examination

THANJAVUR

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the conduct of Civil Judges Selection Examination to be held here on November 24.

In a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao said 400 persons would be taking up this examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission at a private institution near the new bus stand.

Necessary instructions had been given to those involved in the conduct of the examination where they were asked to ensure all basic amenities were made available and the question papers, kept under safe custody, were moved to the examination centre under tight security on the examination day.

While the examination halls would be brought under CCTV surveillance, metal detectors used for frisking of the candidates, he added. He had also asked the district police to provide adequate bandobust for the transportation of answer papers to Chennai.

Fast by advocates

Meanwhile, members of Joint Advocates Associations Action Committee observed a fast near the District Court complex on the Court Road here on Friday, opposing the change made in the TNPSC rules with respect to the selection of junior-level judicial officers.

The demonstrators claimed that allowing the advocates, who did not have any exposure to Tamil language to become Judicial Officers, would hinder the judicial process at lower courts. Since the newly appointed magistrates could not understand the proceedings which would be conducted in Tamil, recording of statements and other process would be hampered, they said.

Further, the move would also affect the prospects of Tamil advocates from becoming judicial officers, they alleged.