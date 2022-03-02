Arrangements made for circumambulation at Srirangam temple
Arrangements have been put in place for devotees to carry out pradhakshinam on the second praharam at Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on instruction of the Madras High Court and guidance of the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. A press release from the temple on Tuesday said devotees who wished to leave immediately after darshan could proceed via T hondaiman Medu Vaasal. Arrangements had been made for circumambulation of the second praharam and darshan of vimanam, Serakulavalli Nachiyar, Bibi Nachiyar, Paravasudevar and Sri Krishnar and exit through Naazhi Kettan.
