Arrangements made at temple

TIRUVARUR

19 December 2020 18:28 IST

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Agatheeswarar Temple located at Thirukodiyalur near Thirumeichur Post in Nannilam Taluk of Tiruvarur district for devotees to offer prayers to Mangala Sani Bhagawan on the day of transit of Sani (Saturn) from Dhanusu Rasi (Sagittarius) to Makara Rasi (Capricorn), which falls on December 27.

Arrangements complying with the standard operating procedure issued in view of the pandemic will be put in place to ensure that devotees visiting the temple, considered to be the birthplace of Lord Saneeswarar, are able to complete pariharams in a safe environment, temple authorities said.

Advertising

Advertising