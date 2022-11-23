  1. EPaper
Arrangements in place for CM’s visit to Ariyalur

November 23, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and DMK MP A. Raja inspecting Chief Minister’s function venue at Kollapuram near Ariyalur on Wednesday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Ariyalur district on November 28 and 29 to take part in government functions. Mr. Stalin will take part in a government function at Kollapuram near Ariyalur where he will distribute welfare assistance to the beneficiaries of Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. He will inaugurate the completed projects and lay the foundation for new works in both districts on the occasion. 

Arrangements are being made at Kollapuram in connection with the Chief Minister’s programme. Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar and DMK MP A. Raja on Wednesday inspected the function spot at Kollapuram accompanied by Ariyalur District Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi and MLAs of Ariyalur, Jayamkondam and Perambalur, besides Ariyalur district administration officials.

The Transport Minister ascertained from the officials regarding the number of beneficiaries, seating arrangements for them, provision of basic amenities at the function spot, details of the welfare schemes and security arrangements among others. The Minister gave necessary advice to the officials to work in a coordinated manner for the upcoming event.  Superintendent of Police, Ariyalur K. Feroz Khan Abdullah, Superintendent of Police, Perambalur S. Mani and senior officials were present during the inspection, an official release said.

