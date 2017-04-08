Arrangements in place for Chithirai car festival

Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed on security duty during the Chithirai car festival of the Samayapuram Sri Mariamman Temple.

The festival, begins on April 9 and will go on till April 21.

The main event, the pulling of the temple car, is slated for April 18.

Collector K. S. Palanisamy, who reviewed arrangements for the festival with district officials here on Friday, said closed-circuit television cameras would be installed in and around the temple to maintain vigil.

On April 18, four wheelers would not be allowed on the Samayapuram Road from the Chennai By-pass road.

All platform shops would be removed between Samayapuram temple arch and the car streets.

Similarly, platform shops would not be allowed around the bus stand.

He instructed officials to establish temporary bus shelters and temporary toilets for the benefit of visiting devotees.

Medical camps will be set up along the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, Samayapuram arch, police station, the temple marriage hall and the bazaar.

Uninterrupted power supply will be provided in Samayapuram from April 17 to 19.

About 200 additional sanitary workers would be deployed to carry out periodic cleaning in public places.

Sanitary inspectors would be deployed to check whether the food and water packets supplied to devotees were hygienic.

Those who wish to organise annadhanams should obtain permission from the Food Safety Officer, he said.

T. Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, K. Tharpagaraj, District Revenue Officer, and K. Thennarasu, Joint Commissioner of the temple, participated.