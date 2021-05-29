Arrangements for food supply in place: Minister

Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji hands over medical equipment sponsored by various companies and individuals to Collector Prashanth M. Wednere on Saturday.

KARUR

29 May 2021 21:40 IST

The district administration has made arrangements for supply of food to needy persons thrice a day during the lockdown.

Speaking to reporters after handing over medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators donated by various companies and individuals to Collector Prashanth M. Wadnere on Saturday, V. Senthil Balaji, Minister for Electricity, said the lockdown had forced the people to stay indoors. There were people who might be requiring food and arrangements had been made for delivery. They could contact 94987-47644 and 94987-47699 for delivery of food at their foodstep.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Senthil Balaji said people who needed breakfast, should inform before 8 p.m. the previous day. If they required food three times till the lockdown they should clearly spell out their need in advance. There was no need for them to contact the numbers daily. The system would come into effect immediately.