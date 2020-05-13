16 bootleggers detained in Ariyalur district

The police on Wednesday detained 16 bootleggers under the Goondas Act for brewing arrack in different parts of the district.

The action comes days after complaints on brewing of arrack in rural areas in the wake of closure of TASMAC liquor shops. Superintendent of Police V.R. Srinivasan formed a special team consisting of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) personnel to take action against those brewing and selling arrack. The team carried out surprise raids in different parts of Andimadam and nearby villages and destroyed country made liquor kept in barrels. Several persons were arrested on the charge of arrack brewing.

Taking the crimes seriously, particularly when the curfew is in place to control the spread of pandemic, the police have decided to invoke the Goondas Act against the offenders.

Based on the recommendations from the Superintendent of Police, Collector D. Rathna issued orders to detain16 bootleggers under the Goondas Act on Wednesday. K. Sakthivel (30) of Silambur, C. Poyyamozhi (43) of Agaram street, T. Ajith (23), A. Sudhakar (48), R. Kamaraj of Silambur and K. Sankar (40) of Alapuram were among the arrested. All of them were sent to the Central Prison in Tiruchi.

The arrest of 16 persons under the Goondas Act in a day is said to be a record in Ariyalur district in recent years.

The police had earlier arrested 11 persons under the Goondas Act a few days ago. With this, the number of persons arrested under the Goondas Act has gone up to 37 within two weeks.

Mr. Srinivasan said that no one would be spared if they indulged in arrack brewing. Special teams would continue to conduct surprise raids to detect illicit brewing.

Tiruchi

The police have so far arrested over 300 persons for prohibition offences.

Since March 24, special teams conducted raids at Thuraiyur, Uppilliyapuram, Thottiyam, Kattuputhur, Ramji Nagar, Musiri, Manachanallur, Vathalai, Lalgudi and Kallakudi. They seized 3,580 litres of fermented wash, 918 litres of illicit arrack and 160 litres of toddy. The seized consignments were destroyed. They registered 106 cases and arrested 129 persons, a press release said.

Six four-wheelers and 24 two-wheelers used in the offence were seized. The teams seized 5,493 TASMAC liquor bottles and six Puducherry liquor bottles. They registered 227 cases, arrested 248 persons and destroyed these bottles.

Another press release said 18,634 cases had been booked against 20,204 persons since March 27 for violating prohibitory orders in the district. The police seized 16,000 vehicles and handed over 9,063 vehicles to owners till now.