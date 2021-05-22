Arrack cans unearthed from plantain field

22 May 2021 21:51 IST

THANJAVUR

Plastic cans containing arrack were unearthed from a plantain field near Pandhanallur.

Inquiries reveal that the Pandhanallur police received information about the illegal sale of arrack in Sozhiyavilagam area during the lockdown period. Subsequently, a team of police raided a house in the area on Saturday from where the suspected illegal sale was reported.

As the raid failed to result in the seizure of any contraband, the police extended their scope of search to nearby agriculture fields which led to the unearthing of 21 plastic cans, filled with arrack. The seized contraband is worth ₹ 6 lakh, the police said.