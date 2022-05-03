Around one tonne of banned tobacco substances seized

A special police team seized around a tonne of banned tobacco substances from a container lorry at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

Acting on information, the team checked a closed type container vehicle in the early hours and found the contraband kept in bags along with grocery items, said police sources.

The contraband was seized and six persons were detained for inquiry by the police team. The vehicle was said to have come from Karnataka. The confiscated contraband was later handed over to the Food Safety department officials, the sources added.