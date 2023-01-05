Around 97% of applications received during summary revision have been accepted: Collector

January 05, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Around 97% of applications received during the summary revision of voter lists have been accepted in Thanjavur district.

Disclosing this while publishing the final electoral rolls for the eight Assembly Constituencies in Thanjavur district on Thursday, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that apart from the 34,390 applications received for name inclusions, a total of 23,920 applications seeking name removal under the dead and shifting of residence and another 18,014 forms for name/data corrections were also received.

While 96.97 percent of name inclusion applications have been accepted, a similar percentage of forms received for name removal and for effecting corrections in electoral roll data were also accepted, he added.

As on January 5, the total electorate in Thanjavur district stood at 20,43,116 with men totalling 9,93,844, women 10,49,103, and the third gender 169. Among the eight Assembly Constituencies in the district, Thanjavur Constituency had the largest electorate (2,80,234) while Peravurani Assembly Segment had the least number of voters (2,16,301).

TIRUVARUR

Meanwhile, the total electorate in Tiruvarur district stood at 10,36,384 after the summary revision of the electoral rolls of the four Assembly Constituencies – Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Nannilam and Thiruthuraipoondi – in the district.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said that from January 5 onwards regular revision of electoral rolls would be taken up, and hence those who have missed the summary revision exercise to include their names (those who have attained the age of 18 on or after January 1, 2013) or to shift their names from one Constituency to another or within the Constituency or to delete the names of those expired could submit necessary forms at the District Election office or upload filled in forms through www.nvsp.in, she added.