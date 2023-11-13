HamberMenu
Around 150 tonnes of garbage cleared from the streets of Thanjavur after Deepavali

Nearly 600 sanitation workers were deployed to clean places such as Abraham Pandithar Salai, Gandhiji Road, Anna Salai, South and East Ramparts, South and East Rajaveedhis, and railway junction

November 13, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

About 150 tonnes of garbage was cleared from the market areas in Thanjavur town post Deepavali festivities on Monday.

According to sources, nearly 600 sanitation workers were assigned the job of clearing the garbage accumulated in market areas such as Abraham Pandithar Salai, Gandhiji Road, Anna Salai, South and East Ramparts, South and East Rajaveedhis, Thilagar Thidal and near the Thanjavur Railway Junction where hundreds of temporary shops functioned from Saturday morning to small hours of Sunday apart from the regular retail showrooms, sweet shops and others, which attracted a large number of shoppers.

The sanitation workers, who swung into action from 5 a.m. on Monday, cleared about 150 tonnes of garbage. It took them nearly three or four hours to clear the garbage and shift it to the Jabamalaipuram dump and to the garbage segregation centres functioning across the town.

On an average, Thanjavur generates about 100 tonnes of garbage per day.

