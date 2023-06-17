Around 106 students from government schools clear NEET in Tiruchi

June 17, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 106 students out of 200 students from government schools in Tiruchi district have cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2023.

M. Shridhar, a student of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Musiri, secured 472 and stood first among the government schools in the district. Four students from government schools have scored over 400 marks, and seven students have scored between 300 to 400 marks.

Around 58 students from the government-aided school have qualified for the test. B. Aishwarya of Savitri Vidyasala Hindu Girls Higher Secondary School secured first place among the government-aided schools by scoring 556 marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the School Education Department said that this year, more students had scored better than the previous years. “These are candidates attended the free coaching provided by the government throughout the year. Mock tests and extensive training conducted for students have contributed to this success,” the official added.

There is a possibility that more than 25 government school students would be admitted for MBBS and BDS courses from our district, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.