Around 10% of TASMAC outlets to be shut down in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur

June 21, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has decided to close down around 10% of its retail outlets in Thanjavur district.

The decision is a sequel to the announcement made in the Assembly recently that 500 TASMAC retail outlets across the State will be shut, according to official sources.

As per the proposal, 14 retail outlets in urban areas (10 in Thanjavur town, three in Pattukottai and one in Ayyampettai) and one outlet in rural area (at Udhyasuryapuram near Pattukottai) will be shut.

In Tiruvarur district, the Corporation has identified around 10% of the total 111 retail outlets for closure, sources said.

