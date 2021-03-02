Arms licencees deposit weapons

The district administration has galvanised its machinery to enforce the model code of conduct for the election.

On Tuesday, arms licensees deposited their weapons at the nearest police station.

District Magistrate Arjun Sharma said Station House Officers had been vested with the responsibility of furnishing a detailed report on the deposit of arms. Security personnel at nationalised/private banks would be exempted from the direction to surrender arms.

Chairing a meeting of printing press owners and publishers in Karaikal on Tuesday in his capacity as District Election Officer, Mr. Arjun Sharma apprised them of restrictions on printing of pamphlets and posters.

The participants were told that political advertisements in print media during the period of election should contain the name, address of the printer/publisher and the number of copies printed.

The district administration had also started distributing Form 12D to all persons with disabilities and voters over the age of 80 years to utilise postal ballot facility.

Persons with disabilities availing the postal ballot facility would have to enclose a copy of the disability certificate issued by the competent authority along with Form 12D. Voters in these categories were required to submit the form and the particulars to block-level officers before March 17. Those who had not received Form 12D could call the toll-free number 1950 or send a message to WhatsApp number 8903691950 for assistance.

From March 25 to April 6, the postal ballots would be given to applicants by a team consisting of two polling officers, the block level officer, a police personnel and a videographer, Mr. Arjun Sharma said.