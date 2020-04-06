Armed with spray guns, they guard the village

A group of youth in Malayalapatti in Perambalur district have taken it upon themselves to ensure that villagers obey the curfew norms and do not venture outside. The village’s two entrances have been barricaded with at least three men on guard at all times.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vinoth Ganesan, who works as a junior assistant in a clinic in Chennai spearheaded the initiative and mobilised 30 others, between the ages of 20 and 30.

“Our villagers are mostly farmers and daily wage labourers so the need to go out is not too much. However, people come to purchase produce, such as onions, and we are trying to control that,” Mr. Vinoth said. “This is not to disrupt any person's income but the only way that COVID-19 can come to our village is from someone outside and we are trying to save ourselves,” he added.

The youth are also armed with spray guns and hand sanitisers to ensure that the vehicles leaving and entering the village are disinfected. Village panchayat president S. Sridhar purchased the sanitisers and disinfectants. “Prevention is better than cure, is it not? It is difficult for farmers to maintain personal distance but we can ensure that the virus does not enter,” Mr. Vinoth said.

“Although the villagers and local policemen support our initiative, those entering the village do not take it well when we do not allow them in. They say we have no right to do so and that they will complain to the police. Some do not even want to tell us the reason for entering the village,” Mr. Vinoth said.

At both the entry points, three men stand at all times of the day. “We first stop the vehicle and ask for their reason for going out or coming in. If it is an emergency, we allow them, but only after cleaning and disinfecting,” he said. While the vehicle is sprayed with disinfectants, another volunteer gives the visitor hand sanitisers. For those who are not satisfied, a pot of turmeric water has also been kept. “Some insist on using water. So after they use the water, we give them sanitisers,” Mr. Vinoth said.